Perspectives: Compelling New Book Inspires Readers to Appreciate Loved Ones and Life.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- While many novels simply share a short-term story, Nefretiti Morant’s bold new release carries enough real-world value to change readers’ lives forever. Telling the story of seven different individuals who each struggle to value their family and friends, the book’s morals are applicable to millions of people who want to live their lives with more gratitude and appreciation.



‘Perspectives’ is as unique as any book can be. As the introduction to an upcoming series, readers are expected to flock in their droves to get a copy and change their own lives for the better.



Synopsis:



Seven People living in Queens New York learn the value of family and friends. Calving struggles with alcoholism, Kenneth is in love with a woman who doesn't love him, Ebony's marriage is falling apart and she's sleeping with her boss. Marissa is a single mom attempting to provide her daughter with the best. Kaliq and Zanay fall in love under unlikely circumstances, and Althea; well Althea is in a class by herself.



Journey with these seven individuals as they learn life is all about your perspective.



As the author explains, her book and its characters will move readers and make them consider the realities of their own actions.



“Each charter has their own strong story, giving the reader the impression that they are hearing the story from each protagonist's perspective. In this first book you get a synopsis of all seven individuals as well as two in depth perspective of two of the characters. Each subsequent book will explore two protagonist individual perspectives as well as a full array of colorful characters they encounter on their journey of self-growth,” says Morant.



Continuing, “Each perspective ends with a more mature reflective protagonist. My goal is to inspire my readers to realize that that where you come from or the path taken doesn't determine the actualization of dreams. Love concurs all and when you follow your heart anything is possible.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, one reader commented that, “The book taught me a lesson about spending quality time with loved ones because life is too short to be stubborn.”



Morant is delighted with the feedback she has received.



“When writing a series, it’s always hugely encouraging to get positive feedback in the early stages. It appears that this first book has been received very well by the general public. As you can imagine, this only spurs me on to continue writing and release the remaining books as quickly as possible!” she adds.



Fans are urged to keep abreast of any news via the author’s official website: http://www.nefretitim.com



‘Perspectives’ is available now: http://amzn.to/16N9m40



About Nefretiti Morant

Nefretiti Morant was born in the United Kingdom in 1980. Her family moved to Queens New York when she was three years old. Nefretiti always loved reading and writing poetry. In 1998 she attended the University of Pittsburgh. Upon graduating with her Bachelors in Psychology she returned to Queens New York where she currently lives with her husband and two children. In 2012 she founded E-books By Nefretiti @ www.nefretitim.com. The author’s official website offers a poetry blog as well as keeps fans informed of new developments in The Perspectives Series. Nefretiti’s inspiration for The Perspectives Saga comes from her belief in positive thinking and her desire to inspire individuals from all walks of life. .