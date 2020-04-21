Persulfates Market Is to Reach $861 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4%

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- The report "Persulfates Market by Type (Ammonium, Sodium, & Potassium),End-Use Industry (Polymer, Electronics and Cosmetic & Personal Care), Application (Polymer Initiator, Oxidation, bleaching and Sizing Agent) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The global persulfates market size is estimated to grow from USD 730 million in 2020 to USD 861 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2025. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for persulfates from various end-use industries, such as polymers, electronics, cosmetics & personal care, and pulp, paper & textiles.



The sodium persulfate segment is projected to lead the persulfate market from 2020 to 2025.

Sodium persulfate accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. It is used as an initiator in manufacturing acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and a substitute for ammonium persulfate in etching electronic substrates. Furthermore, it is one of the commonly used ingredients in cosmetic products. The growth of the cosmetics & personal care industry is expected to drive the demand for sodium persulfate globally during the forecast period.



The water treatment industry segment of the persulfates market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The water treatment industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. Persulfates are used as oxidizing agents in the treatment of water. The increasing environmental concerns and the rising number of government initiatives to treat water and wastewater are driving the consumption of persulfates in the water treatment industry.



The persulfates market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The persulfates industry in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025, where China is the largest consumer. The growth in the demand for polymers from the packaging and construction industries and the rising consumption of cosmetics & personal care products are expected to drive the market for persulfates in APAC.



Key companies profiled in the persulfates market research report include PeroxyChem (US), United Initiators (Germany), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan), Ak-Kim Kimya (Turkey), Adeka Corporation (Japan) and Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company (China).



