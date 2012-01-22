Perth-Based ‘Digital Domination’ Dispels Online Marketing Myths, Helps Businesses Succeed

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2012 -- From social media marketing and search engine optimization to pay-per-click advertising and blogs, Australian businesses are trying a variety of online marketing strategies to drive traffic to their websites.



Many of them are simply playing “follow the leader” by copying and implementing the same strategies and concepts employed by other successful websites.



But according to Australian-based online marketing consultant company Digital Domination Pty. Ltd., with regards to online marketing, there is no “one size fits all” solution.



Digital Domination helps small and medium-sized Australian businesses understand not only how to drive qualified traffic to their websites, but also why certain online marketing strategies are better suited for their specific product or service. The wholly-owned company specializes in comprehensive online marketing solutions, including SEO, PPC, creative and analyzed web design Perth, social media and more.



Managing Director, Steve Fitzpatrick states, “Understanding ‘Why You Do It This Way’ is the foundation of any successful business. But the current trend when it comes to online marketing is to be a ‘copycat,’ and expecting your online efforts to succeed.”



In an effort to dispel the myth that if an online marketing strategy works for one company it will work for another, Digital Domination serves as an online marketing consultant helping businesses define their unique strategy and gain greater exposure and sales returns.



The company analyzes each business’ target audience, product or service, current web presence, search engine ranking and more to determine the appropriate strategies to drive prospective customers to their website.



In addition to offering SEO, PPC, social media marketing and web development, the online marketing consultant company helps businesses implement a number of more sophisticated strategies. These include, Web 2.0, social bookmarking, RSS feeds, article marketing, banner advertising, auto-responders, video distribution, online press releases, PDF marketing, mobile marketing and more.



According to Mr Fitzpatrick, “At Digital Domination we provide businesses with the essential online marketing strategies that can be rolled out and maintained building your online assets which will reinforce your brand, attract new customers and sell on your behalf utilizing countless methods of attraction and covering all niches.”



For more information about online marketing consultant services offered, visit http://www.DigitalDomination.com.au



About Digital Domination Pty. Ltd.

Officially formed in April 2011, Digital Domination Pty. Ltd. is a wholly-owned Australian online marketing business aimed at assisting small and medium-sized companies generate more leads and sales through advanced marketing strategies. From measured and analyzed web design to SEO and PPC strategies, the company provides coordinated online marketing strategies that encompass all forms of online sales and marketing.