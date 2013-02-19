Perth Camper Hire Company Celebrates New Office Opening with Free Accommodation Giveaway, Western Australia

Redcliffe, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Campabout Oz’s new location in Perth’s City of Joondalup offers customers a fantastic opportunity to explore the best of Western Australia. Travellers will enjoy easy access to Western Australia’s most popular tourist routes. Just minutes from the Freeway, the new camper hire depot at 2 Buick Way, Joondalup, (Perth Western Australia), offers a quick start for people eager to hit the road as soon as possible and embark on their self-drive holiday.



Owner Terry Monaghan says “Customer comfort and convenience are top priorities for us and are key reasons our camper hire is so popular amongst overseas visitors. This applies especially to our vehicles, but also to our new location. We’re close to the airport, so people can come to us straight from their flight. We’re walking distance to a first class shopping centre, which is just over the road, so it’s easy to buy a few groceries before driving off.”



Mr. Monaghan has paid extra attention to detail at the new location, providing customer showering and toilet facilities. He explains, “People often arrive here after a long flight and they really appreciate the opportunity to shower and freshen up. We have found too, that people enjoy the short 25 minute drive from the airport. The drive offers quiet time to take in new surroundings and catch your breath before “meeting” your new campervan. Once you arrive at our Joondalup office, you’ll be greeted by well-trained, friendly staff, ready to introduce you to your campervan or vehicle. You’ll be guided through the vehicle and shown how everything works,” says Mr. Monaghan.



“Customers can also take advantage of our latest special offer – to celebrate the new location,” says Mr. Monaghan. “Upon hiring a camper vehicle with us, we’re pleased to offer a complimentary one night stay at a popular tourist park. The tourist park we have chosen for this special deal is perfectly suited to campervan travellers and is only a short drive from our Joondalup location. More details can be found on the website.”



The deal is available for a limited time to customers who hire a camper vehicle from Campabout Oz. Specific Perth camper hire vehicles and campervan options are listed on the website at www.campaboutoz.com.au. Customers can browse through vehicles and request quotes for vehicles and dates. Hire prices, which are custom-quoted for every holiday to ensure the best deal, include all camping gear and all sleeping and cooking needs.



Mr. Monaghan says there is a Perth camper hire deal to suit everyone. “Whether you’re travelling alone, as a couple or as a family or small group, we’ve got the setup for you. We offer a full range of late model campervans, four wheels drives, camper trailers and combo deals. We’ll even supply extra camping gear for groups who wish to separate their sleeping areas. This is fantastic if you’re travelling with teenagers or a friend.”



Campabout Oz's new address is 2 Buick Way, Joondalup, Perth, Western Australia. For more information about the opening special offer, or to request a quote for Perth camper hire, call (61 8) 9477 2121 or visit www.campaboutoz.com.au



CampaboutOz.com.au are Perth camper hire specialists. We are a family-owned business based in Joondalup, Perth, Western Australia. Supplying a full range of vehicles, the business offers affordable camper hire in Australia, with first-class customer service. Camping gear is supplied at no additional charge and all camper hire vehicles and campervans are equipped with everything you need for a fantastic Australian driving holiday.



