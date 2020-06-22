Pertussis Vaccine Market Size Estimation, Share Analysis, Future Growth Insights, Top Key Players and Global Vaccine Industry Trends by 2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Manhattan, New York, Analytical Research Cognizance: The Pertussis Vaccine market is projected to witness momentous growth over the upcoming years due to a tremendous rise in demand due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The report includes an in-depth, extensive study of this market in tandem with vital parameters that are likely to have an effect on the market commercialization matrix.



Pertussis vaccine is being used to treat cough. This vaccination only comes in tandem with other vaccines. Pertussis vaccine is recommended to all infants, pregnant women, children and teens. Children below seven years of age are given tetanus, diphtheria along with pertussis (DTaP) vaccine, while elder ones and adults receive diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine. Childhood vaccination is considered to be the best and most cost effective ways to maintain an environment free from pertussis. WHO recommends all children to be regularly vaccinated for pertussis. Globally, nearly 85 percent of children received DTP3 vaccine to defend them from various infectious diseases, according to WHO in 2015. In 2015, pertussis vaccine procurement by UNICEF reached 5.87 million doses for 18 territories and countries, of which Morocco, Egypt, Zimbabwe and Uzbekistan accounted for more than 80% of the total procurement made by UNICEF. Vaccines utilized for DTP are usually immunization drugs generally administered at a low age of two in order to produce immunity against DTP. Increase in demand for tetravalent combination vaccines has primarily contributed to the overall growth. The increased demand for this combination product has been led by funding from GAVI for DTP containing vaccines.



Factors such as high birth rates, increased geriatric population, government programs, increased pertussis vaccination adoption, and health insurance and reimbursement scenario are expected to drive the pertussis vaccine demand worldwide. In 2015, 126 countries had at least reached 90 percent coverage of the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine, according to WHO. On the other hand, factors such as vaccine injuries and adverse effects are likely to hinder the development of the global demand for pertussis vaccines. In 2015 in U.S., the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program filed 7 claims regarding deaths and injuries following pertussis vaccination for three deaths and four serious injuries.



The global pertussis vaccine industry is divided on the basis of product type, end-use, vaccine type and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into DTaP vaccine, Tdap vaccine. Based on vaccine type, the global pertussis vaccine market is divided into acellular vaccine, whole-cell vaccine. On the basis of end-use, the global pertussis vaccine market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, vaccine centers. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Some of the key players operating within the global Pertussis Vaccine market include Sanofi Pasteur, Seqirus, Astellas Pharma US, Inc. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., GlaxoSmithKline, Protein Sciences Corporation, Novartis AG among other noticeable players.



