Peru 2013 Wealth Book - New Market Study Published

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "Peru 2013 Wealth Book"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- There are 23,050 HNWIs and 284 UHNWIs in Peru in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in Peru highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.
Key Highlights
- There were approximately 23,050 HNWIs in Peru at the end of 2012. These HNWIs held US$111 billion in wealth which equates to 15% of total individual wealth held in the country.
- In 2012, Peruvian HNWI numbers rose by 7.1%, following a slight decline of 1.6% in 2011. * Equities recorded the strongest growth over the review period. Driven by a strong local residential market, real estate also grew strongly.
- There were 284 UHNWIs in Peru as of the end of 2012. Of this total, there were eight billionaires, 37 centimillionaires and 239 affluent millionaires
- At the end of 2012, Peruvian HNWIs held 39.1% (US$43 billion) of their wealth offshore, compared to 44% (US$26 billion) in 2008.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Independent market sizing of Peru HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2008 to 2012
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets
- Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets
- Number of UHNWIs in major cities
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Peru.
- Size of Peru wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth.
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banco de Credito del Peru, BBVA Continental, Scotiabank Peru, Banco Internacional del Peru - Interbank, Banco de la Nacion, Banco Interamericano de Finanzas, Banco Financiero del Peru,
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