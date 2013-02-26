Peru Information Technology Report Q1 2013 - New Market Report

New Computer Technology research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- BMI View: Peru's IT market is forecast to increase to US$2.0bn in 2012, up by about 21%, with our forecast upwardly revised as robust consumer demand and government spending lifts IT investment. Peru has one of the smaller IT markets in the Latin American region, but spending is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the 2013-2017 period, making it a high-growth global IT market. Despite strong advances in recent years and an estimated US$200mn spent on laptops for schools, a PC penetration rate of around 20% indicates there is plenty of potential for further development. BMI expects Peru's strong IT demand story to continue in 2013, driven by household spending, after a strong economic in 2012 on the back of strong private consumption growth and investment data. Headline Expenditure Projections Computer hardware sales: US$837mn in 2012 to US$988mn in 2013, +18% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modificationfollowing a solid PC market performance in 2012. Software sales: US$194mn in 2012 to US$227mn in 2013, +22% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification with most current demand in functional terms, being for enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain management (SCM). IT Services sales: US$599mn in 2012 to US$747mn in 2013, +25% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors as the growing level of investment in hardware and software solutions translates into demand for more sophisticated IT services. Risk/Reward Ratings: Peru's score was 54.9 out of 100.0. Peru is in sixth place in our latest Americas RRR table, ahead of Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela. Key Trends & Developments Peru's household PC segment will remain the main PC market driver, as Peruvian consumers become increasingly affluent, and forecast lower unemployment helps confidence. Peru's Free Trade Agreement with the US has reduced tariffs by up to 80% and is continuing to fuel IT investments. Peru's appreciating exchange rate will also boost household's purchasing power. Investment will be a key determinant of the strength of IT demand. Businesses appear to have embarked on a new cycle of hardware upgrades and this should continue, with a boost from migration to Windows 8. The mining sector should be in the vanguard of private sector investment. However, uncertainty about President Humala's economic policies could act as a drag on business investment. Government IT project spending should be maintained. Areas of opportunity could include health, pensions, tax and e-government projects, as well as affordable computer and other digital divide programmes. Local governments, which have money from mining and gas tax revenue, are expected to invest more in IT.
