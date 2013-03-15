"Peru Infrastructure Report 2013" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Peru Infrastructure Report 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- BMI View: Peru is planning to oversee US$20.5bn in infrastructure investment between 2011 and 2016. Peru's construction sector experienced strong growth over the first half of 2012, prompting us to revise up our full-year 2012 real growth estimate to 12% year-on-year. High value investment plans to expand Peru's infrastructure over the next few years should continue to drive strong growth; however, cracks in the business environment cannot be ignored and may erode growth potential over the medium term.
Over 2012, protests, which were often violent, were growing in frequency across a number of strategic industries, opposing projects ranging from new mines to power plants. Nevertheless, strong demand for infrastructure, which will be crucial to Peru's future economic growth, has resulted in strong government support for infrastructure investment. Peru has been very keen, in particular, to attract private investment into the country. Between 2013 and 2017, we are forecasting annual average construction growth of 8.2%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The key trends and developments in Peru's Infrastructure sector are:
- The populist mandate of new Presidential Ollanta Humala had threatened to damage Peru's business environment, which has made great strides in recent years. However, Humala has moved further right since coming to power, in 2011, and has engaged with the private sector in a positive way. Therefore the immediate concerns in the aftermath of his election have mostly receded.
- Billions of dollars is being ploughed into Peru's mining sector, putting pressure on the country's existing infrastructure and creating huge demand for new capacity. Mining is typically both electricity- and water-intensive; this is placing a strain on existing infrastructure, which in turn is threatening mining activity. Therefore investment into desalination plants, expanded electricity supply and more reliable transmission and distribution is crucial to the sector, as well as the country's economy.
- Peru has a large concession pipeline, orchestrated by private investment agency ProInversion. The agency has a significant pipeline of infrastructure concession due to come to market, including four ports, airports, power infrastructure and desalination plants. The agency in itself is a good omen for the potential to attract investors.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Infrastructure Report Q2 2013
- United States Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Mexico Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Croatia Infrastructure Report 2013
- Indonesia Infrastructure Report Q2 2013
- Colombia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Iraq Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Infrastructure Report Q2 2013
- Slovakia Infrastructure Report 2013
- South Africa Infrastructure Report Q1 2013