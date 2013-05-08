Peru Mining Report Q2 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Peru Mining Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- We maintain our view that Peru's mining sector will grow steadily over our forecast period, driven primarily by investment into copper and gold mining projects. We forecast Peru's mining sector will grow an average of 5.2% a year through to 2017, reaching a value of US$24.2bn. With a large number of projects in early development and construction phases, the sector presents promising growth opportunities for miners of a wide array of minerals. Peru is a globally significant producer of several base and precious metals and we expect this mineral diversification to benefit miners exploring for and developing new deposits. Investment from mining companies through to 2020 is estimated at US$53bn, although continued protests by local communities may reduce this figure as project delays mount.
