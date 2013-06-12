"Peru Real Estate Report Q2 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Peru Real Estate Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- The Peru real estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments throughout the country in the context of increased risk across political, economic and security spheres.
With a focus on the principal cities of Lima and Arequipa, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of strong economic growth and rising demand. Our growth outlook for Peru's commercial real estate sector over the next few years remains relatively strong owing to robust infrastructure and mining sector project pipelines and a growing consumer story.
Construction has proved particularly resilient since a dip in activity in mid-2011. However, the current market is not all positive, and our latest data collection covering market performance over 2012 has revealed less than impressive year-on-year (y-o-y) results, albeit in the aftermath of a particularly strong start to 2011.
Key Points:
- For 2012, we estimate real growth of 12.0% y-o-y - a sharp uptick from 2011's 3.4%. Specifically, investment has been seen in the mining sector, as well as infrastructure and housing projects, lifting industry value across the sub-sectors (specifically Infrastructure and Residential/Non-residential Building).
- Following robust real GDP growth of 6.3% in 2012, we forecast growth in Peru to slow to 5.4% in 2013. Although we believe economic activity will remain relatively strong in H113, we expect that both moderating external demand and the end of several infrastructure stimulus measures will result in a notable deceleration in growth in the latter half of this year, underpinning our below-consensus forecast.
