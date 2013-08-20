Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Peru Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Peru Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags short-term

concerns about the impact on Peru's economic outlook of possible substantial cuts to capital expenditure

plans. The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Peruvian retail market while minimising

investment risk, and also explores the impact on the Peruvian consumer of a more aggressive slowdown in

economic activity in the US or China than we are currently expecting, and equally the impact such a

slowdown would have on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.

The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players

in the Peruvian retail sector, as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139714/peru-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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