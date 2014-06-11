New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- BMI View: The launch of 4G services by Movistar in January 2014, the first operator to do so in Peru, improved the outlook for the Peruvian telecoms market. Although Peru trails regional peers in terms of wireless data service uptake, the rollout of 4G services and stronger competition from Claro , Entel ( Nextel ) and the expected launch of Viettel in 2014 should help to close the gap. Meanwhile, there continue to be high levels of postpaid growth among mobile subscriptions, demonstrating demand for higher-value services among Peruvians, which should allow operators to continue growing their revenues as the market approaches 100% penetration. Positive developments also occurred in the broadband sector, with the government granting a contract to TV Azteca for the installation of the fibre optic backbone network.
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Key Data
- The mobile market contracted in terms of subscriptions in 2013, down 1.9% to 29.173mn, but the underlying trend of moderate growth remains in-tact, with the net loss specifically derived from inactive prepaid subscription discounting.
- Proliferation of smartphone ownership is boosting wireless data service uptake, as well as postpaid migrations. Movistar reported a doubling of smartphone penetration to 11% in Q313 (latest data).
- BMI adopted a more bullish outlook for broadband subscription growth with the increase in competition expected in 2014. We forecast average annual subscription growth of 11% 2014-2018.
Key Trends And Developments
Operator investment in wireless and wireline network infrastructure is dominating strategic plans. Looking first at the mobile market, January 2014 marked the beginning of a new phase of the market development with the launch of the first LTE service by market leader Movistar in seven districts in the capital Lima. Movistar Per? plans to invest more than USD250mn developing and expanding its LTE network in Peru during the next five years. Movistar also announced its 4G tariff...
The Peru Telecommunications Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent industry forecasts on the future strength of Peru's ICT market, covering the fixed-line, mobile and internet segments and analyses latest regulatory developments and corporate news, including investment activity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Leading operators and manufacturers are fully profiled, highlighting their quarterly financial performance, capital expenditure plans and latest contracts.
BMI's Peru Telecommunications Report provides industry professionals and researchers, operators, equipment suppliers and vendors, corporate and financial services analysts and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the telecoms industry in Peru.
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