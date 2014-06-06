Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Peru's Mining Fiscal Regime: H1 2014 market report to its offering

Natural resources in Peru consisted of silver, gold, petroleum, iron ore, coal and natural gas, among others. The Ministry of Energy and Mines and Directorate General of Mines govern the mining industry in Peru. The General Mining Law covers all matters on the use of mineral soil and subsoil in Peru and Peru's marine areas.



Scope

The report outlines Peru's governing bodies, governing laws, rights and obligations and key fiscal terms which includes royalties, corporate tax, capital gains tax, depreciation, withholding tax, loss carry forward and VAT.



Reasons to Buy

To get an overview of Peru's mining fiscal regime.



Key Highlights

MINEM's aim is to focus on the comprehensive development of sustainable mining activities. The ministry supports the growth of mining with regard to energy, regulation and supervision and use of natural resources.

The Mining Department under Ministry of Energy and Mines is responsible for advocating technical activities and evaluating mining sector policy.

The Directorate General of Environmental Affairs is the regulatory technical body responsible for proposing and evaluating environmental policy of mining sector. It promotes the execution of activities aim at the protection and conservation of environment.

The General Mining Law came into effect in 1992. The act covers all matters on the use of mineral soil and subsoil in Peru and Peru's marine areas.



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Roger Campbell

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