Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Peruzzi Buick GMC announces GMC Truck Month with special deals on the 2012 GMC Sierra. Customers will receive 1 year of SiriusXM Radio when they purchase a GMC Sierra. Peruzzi will also be offering an $8,000 total value package discount, when customers trade in an eligible vehicle.



The new 2012 GMC Sierra helps customers overcome the biggest challenges with the strength and performance they have come to expect from GMC. The XFE model is available, offering 315 horsepower and 22 EPA-estimated highway MPG. It also features a touch-Screen Navigation System and a Rear Vision Camera System.



Customers who want to purchase a 2012 GMC Acadia will receive 0% APR for 72 months or $2,000 cash back. This vehicle delivers flexible interior space, an available rearview camera system, an EPA-estimated 24 MPG on the highway and an impressive fuel economy to get people through the day.



About Peruzzi Buick GMC

Peruzzi Buick GMC serves the greater Philadelphia County, including Langhorne, Trenton and Fairless Hills, with used cars and new Buick and GMC vehicles. On their site, customers will find information on the latest Buick and GMC vehicles available at the Philadelphia GMC and Buick dealer. Peruzzi has the latest GMC and Buick models like the Buick Verano, Buick Enclave, GMC Terrain, or the GMC Acadia. For more information on the Langhorne GMC dealership, visit www.peruzzibuickgmc.com.