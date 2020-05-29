Peruzzi Collision Center Continues to Offer Summer Collision Repair

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- Though drivers across Pennsylvania are spending more time at home and limiting unnecessary trips, a major car accident or fender bender can still occur at any time. Peruzzi Collision Center has announced that they will continue providing collision repair in Bensalem, PA and beyond throughout the summer season.



Fewer vehicles on the road usually means fewer accidents. However, as the world begins to return to normal, drivers are urged to remain vigilant on the road and free of distractions. If an accident does occur, drivers should seek collision repair as soon as possible to stay safe on the road. Though dent repair is often considered to be purely cosmetic, the truth is that repairing dents following an accident can retain the safety of the vehicle and reveal any hidden damage to the inner workings of the vehicle that isn't visible from the exterior.



Peruzzi Collision Center prides themselves on offering comprehensive dent and glass repair following an accident. They accept all auto insurance policies, and their technicians are certified and trained to provide only the best repairs.



Drivers who have been involved in an accident are encouraged to schedule their appointment with Peruzzi Collision Center's auto body shop repair in Bensalem, PA as soon as possible. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at Peruzzi Collision Center or who would like to create their service appointment should contact the company today. Their team can also be found online at https://www.peruzzicollisioncenter.com/, where drivers can schedule an appointment over the internet or read more about currently available specials and services.



About Peruzzi Collision Center

Peruzzi Collision Center is an auto body and mechanical repair shop located in Fairless Hills, PA. The shop's services include dent repair, wheel repair, collision repair, upholstery repair, auto glass repair, and much more. Peruzzi Collision Center does work for anyone in need of their services, regardless of insurance provider. Furthermore, their technicians are I-CAR certified, assured performance certified, and they use state-of-the-art service diagnostics equipment.



Learn more at http://www.peruzzicollisioncenter.com