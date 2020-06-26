Peruzzi Collision Center Continues to Provide Auto Body Repair This Summer Season

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- While the world may be slightly different now than it was just a short time ago, the experienced professionals of Peruzzi Collision Center are still providing comprehensive auto body repair to people in and around Bensalem, PA. They are known as one of the top auto body repair shops in Bensalem, PA, due to their level of professionalism, certification, and expert attention to what each individual customer needs. No two collisions are exactly the same, so no two fixes will be, either.



Though there are currently fewer drivers on the road due to the novel COVID-19 virus, collisions still occur on a daily basis. When an accident does happen, more and more drivers are turning to Peruzzi Collision Center for their consistently high-quality repairs.



Their team's focus is on fixing what is wrong while also providing exceptional customer service. Customers who have been involved in their first collision often choose Peruzzi Collision Center to ensure that their vehicle is only worked on by licensed professionals. Peruzzi Collision Center has the time to listen to the details of the collision in order to create the best possible plan for repair.



Drivers in need of collision repair in Bensalem, PA, this summer season are being encouraged to turn to Peruzzi Collision Center. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at Peruzzi Collision Center or who would like to create their appointment for service is encouraged to call Peruzzi Collision Center immediately. To read more about their currently available services and specials, Peruzzi can also be found online at https://www.peruzzicollisioncenter.com/.



About Peruzzi Collision Center

Peruzzi Collision Center is an auto body and mechanical repair shop located in Fairless Hills, PA. The shop's services include dent repair, wheel repair, collision repair, upholstery repair, auto glass repair, and much more. Peruzzi Collision Center does work for anyone in need of their services, regardless of insurance provider. Furthermore, their technicians are I-CAR certified, assured performance certified, and they use state-of-the-art service diagnostics equipment.



Learn more at http://www.peruzzicollisioncenter.com