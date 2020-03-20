Peruzzi Collision Center Now Offers Dent Repair Services

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Following any type of accident, it is vital to know what options there are to repair the vehicles involved. For anyone looking for PA dent repair, Peruzzi Collision Center now has the ability to repair the dents and get the vehicle back to looking as good as it did prior to the accident. This process can even be done without causing any type of damage to the paint.



Many drivers assume that a dent is just a cosmetic issue and can be ignored after an accident. However, the truth is that a major dent can potentially compromise the safety of the vehicle. It can also lower the vehicle's resale value and make it more difficult for the seller to find a buyer.



Peruzzi Collision Center has been helping people get their vehicles back on the road following automotive accidents for years. The company is proud to announce that they're now accepting new appointments for car dent repair services ahead of the spring season. On top of repairing dents, they can also help repair wheels, repair or replace the glass on an automobile, repair the upholstery of the vehicle, and even match the color of the vehicle if repainting is necessary.



Today, Peruzzi Collision Center is able to repair dents without damaging the paint job currently on the vehicle. This can save customers from having to also pay to have their vehicle repainted after dent repair is complete. No matter if they need a quick dent repair or a complete body rehab after an accident, drivers in Pennsylvania know they can count on Peruzzi Collision Center to do the job right at an affordable price.



Anyone interested in learning more about the team at Peruzzi Collision Center or who would like to schedule their appointment for repair is encouraged to give them a call today at 215-375-7929 or to pay them a visit online at https://www.peruzzicollisioncenter.com/.



About Peruzzi Collision Center

Peruzzi Collision Center is an auto body and mechanical repair shop located in Fairless Hills, PA. The shop's services include dent repair, wheel repair, collision repair, upholstery repair, auto glass repair, and much more. Peruzzi Collision Center does work for anyone in need of their services, regardless of insurance provider. Furthermore, their technicians are I-CAR certified, assured performance certified, and they use state-of-the-art service diagnostics equipment.



Learn more at http://www.peruzzicollisioncenter.com