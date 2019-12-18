Peruzzi Collision Center Offers Comprehensive Winter Auto Body Repairs

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- From black ice to hours spent on the road traveling for the holidays, the winter season can be a particularly dangerous time for drivers. Peruzzi Collision Center is standing by with auto body collision repair in Bensalem, PA, this winter for any drivers who have recently been involved in an accident.

Wintery weather conditions cause an increase in car accidents. Every year, over 156,000 drivers collide with another vehicle or object due to icy roadways or limited visibility during a snowstorm. No matter what the cause of a winter accident, it's crucial that drivers receive quality auto body repair before they return to the road.



Peruzzi Collision Center is an auto body repair shop offering comprehensive repairs this winter. From replacing auto glass to repairing a broken steering wheel, their team offers all of the services that drivers need to keep themselves and their families safer during winter travel. Peruzzi Collision Center is a Certified by Assured Performance partner with some of the most popular auto manufacturers in the United States, including GM, Enterprise, and Nissan. When drivers trust Peruzzi with their vehicles, they know that they will always receive top-quality repairs.



Peruzzi Collision Center is urging drivers to stay safer during their holiday travels this season and make an appointment at their auto body repair shop in Bensalem, PA, before they hit the road. Anyone interested in learning more about the importance of collision repair before winter travel or who would like to make an appointment with their team is encouraged to give them a call today at 215-375-7929.



About Peruzzi Collision Center

Peruzzi Collision Center is an auto body and mechanical repair shop located in Fairless Hills, PA. The shop's services include dent repair, wheel repair, collision repair, upholstery repair, auto glass repair, and much more. Peruzzi Collision Center does work for anyone in need of their services, regardless of insurance provider. Furthermore, their technicians are I-CAR certified, assured performance certified, and they use state-of-the-art service diagnostics equipment.



