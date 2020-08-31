Peruzzi Collision Center Provides Comprehensive Auto Glass Repair

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Though much of the country is continuing to fight back against the spread of COVID-19 by limiting nonessential travel, the unfortunate truth is that a collision can occur at any time. Peruzzi Collision Center is proud to continue providing comprehensive auto glass repair and other collision repair services in Levittown, PA and beyond.



Many drivers believe that a minor crack in their auto glass isn't something that they need to be concerned about. However, the auto repair professionals at Peruzzi Collision Center know that even a small crack in a windshield, sunroof or window can quickly turn into a safety hazard. Their team is continuing to provide comprehensive and complete auto glass repair for chips and damage of all sizes and severities. From a minor crack to a full windshield replacement, their team can handle any type of damage and leave a vehicle looking new again. When drivers choose Peruzzi Collision Center, they know that they won't be able to tell where their vehicle was damaged after their repair.



Drivers who have been involved in an accident are urged to seek auto glass or collision repair as soon as possible from their local auto body repair shop in Levittown, PA. Anyone interested in learning more about the importance of comprehensive repair after a collision or who would like to schedule their appointment for service is encouraged to give the team at Peruzzi Collision Center a call today at 215-375-7929. Their team can also be found online at https://www.peruzzicollisioncenter.com/, where interested parties can read more about currently available specials and services.



About Peruzzi Collision Center

Peruzzi Collision Center is an auto body and mechanical repair shop located in Fairless Hills, PA. The shop's services include dent repair, wheel repair, collision repair, upholstery repair, auto glass repair, and much more. Peruzzi Collision Center does work for anyone in need of their services, regardless of insurance provider. Furthermore, their technicians are I-CAR certified, assured performance certified, and they use state-of-the-art service diagnostics equipment.



