Peruzzi Collision Center Provides Repairs After a Slip off the Road

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- As the temperatures continue to drop, Pennsylvanians across the state are preparing to tackle the upcoming winter season. Though the first snow has yet to arrive in the Levittown area, residents should know that ice will soon appear on the road. Peruzzi Collision Center is urging drivers to remain careful on the road throughout the winter season — and to schedule their collision repair in Levittown, PA with their team if they do have a dangerous run-in with black ice.



Black ice is a dangerous type of ice that forms on roadways. Black ice gets its name from its clear color — when it forms on the road, the ice looks black because it melds with the pavement below, making it difficult for drivers to spot.



Black ice may cause drivers to slide off the road or impede braking abilities, making collisions or dents more likely. Drivers who have suffered an accident resulting in a dent in their vehicle are encouraged to seek repairs from Peruzzi Collision Center as soon as possible. From minor dent repairs to comprehensive collision reconstruction, their team can handle it all.



Even a minor collision or skid off the road can result in dangerous underlying damage — even if it isn't visible to the naked eye. Anyone who's been involved in a collision or who is in need of dent repair in Levittown, PA is encouraged to make the call to Peruzzi Collision Center's team today at 215-375-7929. Drivers can also find them online at https://www.peruzzicollisioncenter.com/ and read more about currently available specials and services or send a message to their customer service team.



