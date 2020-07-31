Peruzzi Collision Center Still Available to Help After a Fender Bender

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- Many people believe that they should only turn to auto body shops for major collision repair in Bensalem, PA. However, the experienced professionals at Peruzzi Collision Center want drivers to know they are available to help with minor issues as well. While they help with some more major repairs, their team is also equally adept at helping those who have dents that do not require repainting, automotive glass problems, upholstery repairs, and wheel repairs. For anyone involved in a fender bender, this may be the ideal solution to repair their vehicle.



Almost every driver who's been involved in a major automotive accident knows that they need to get the necessary repairs done. However, drivers involved in minor collisions often assume that they don't need to make that visit to their local auto body repair shop in Bensalem, PA. The truth is that even drivers who have been involved in minor accidents should receive collision repair as soon as possible after the accident, as comprehensive dent and glass damage repair helps keep the vehicle safe. It can also help spot hidden repair needs lying below the surface of the vehicle's body.



No matter if they've been involved in a major accident or they simply need a single dent repaired after a fender bender, Peruzzi Collision Center is here to help drivers stay safe on the road this summer. To learn more or to schedule their appointment for service, drivers are encouraged to give the team at Peruzzi Collision Center a call today at 215-375-7929.



About Peruzzi Collision Center

Peruzzi Collision Center is an auto body and mechanical repair shop located in Fairless Hills, PA. The shop's services include dent repair, wheel repair, collision repair, upholstery repair, auto glass repair, and much more. Peruzzi Collision Center does work for anyone in need of their services, regardless of insurance provider. Furthermore, their technicians are I-CAR certified, assured performance certified, and they use state-of-the-art service diagnostics equipment.



