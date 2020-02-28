Peruzzi Collision Center Strives to Be the Go-to Collision Center in Bensalem, PA

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- After any type of automobile collision, it is vital to have a collision center that is trusted to get the job done right the first time. Peruzzi Collision Center is making strides in the Philadelphia community as one of the area's number one collision repair centers. They understand the need for quality automotive repairs that clients can depend on and feel safe with.



Some shops are quite limited in the repairs they offer. However, that is not the case for Peruzzi. They have a great reputation for comprehensive collision repair in Bensalem, PA, because of all of the repairs they can perform.



When a client calls Peruzzi Collision Center, they can schedule several services in a single visit. If the windows are damaged, they offer glass repairs. For dents and scratches, Peruzzi has services to fix those, as well. They can even go so far as to help repair damaged wheels or upholstery, depending on how extensive the damage from the collision was. These repair services are also available for vehicles with general damage that have not been involved in a collision.



The experienced professionals of Peruzzi Collision Center go above and beyond many competing auto body repair shops in Bensalem, PA, because of their dedication to the craft. No matter how big the collision, Peruzzi Collision Center can make a vehicle safe and drivable again. Anyone interested in learning more about Peruzzi Collision Center or who would like to schedule an appointment should give their team a call today.



About Peruzzi Collision Center

Peruzzi Collision Center is an auto body and mechanical repair shop located in Fairless Hills, PA. The shop's services include dent repair, wheel repair, collision repair, upholstery repair, auto glass repair, and much more. Peruzzi Collision Center does work for anyone in need of their services, regardless of insurance provider. Furthermore, their technicians are I-CAR certified, assured performance certified, and they use state-of-the-art service diagnostics equipment.



