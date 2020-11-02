Peruzzi Collision Center Tackles Tough Winter Repair Issues After a Collision

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- Drivers navigating the roads this winter are warned to be particularly careful when it comes to black ice, a thin layer of translucent ice that commonly forms on overpasses, highways, and at intersections. Black ice can be particularly dangerous when drivers are operating their vehicles at night, as this is the time when black ice is most difficult to spot. If a driver is involved in any type of winter weather-related accident this season, they're encouraged to quickly seek collision repair in Bensalem, PA from the team at Peruzzi Collision Center.



Even the most careful and cautious driver can be involved in a collision when black ice is involved. In the aftermath of an accident, drivers are encouraged to seek comprehensive collision repair from Peruzzi Collision Center's professional team. Peruzzi Collision Center knows firsthand that damage to a vehicle's body and glass is much more than a cosmetic issue — and that collision repair is essential to keep both the driver and his or her passengers safe throughout the season.



This season, drivers are urged to stay safe on the road — and to get the repairs they need as soon as possible after being involved in an accident. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at Peruzzi Collision Center or who would like to schedule their appointment for collision repair in Fairless Hills, PA is encouraged to give them a call today at 215-375-7929. Their team can also be found online at https://www.peruzzicollisioncenter.com/, where interested parties can read more about the qualities and certifications that set Peruzzi Collision Center apart from competing options in Pennsylvania.



About Peruzzi Collision Center

Peruzzi Collision Center is an auto body and mechanical repair shop located in Fairless Hills, PA. The shop's services include dent repair, wheel repair, collision repair, upholstery repair, auto glass repair, and much more. Peruzzi Collision Center does work for anyone in need of their services, regardless of insurance provider. Furthermore, their technicians are I-CAR certified, assured performance certified, and they use state-of-the-art service diagnostics equipment.



