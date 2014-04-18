Peruzzi Mitsubishi Announces April Deals on Lancer Sedan ES and Outlander Sport ES

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Peruzzi Mitsubishi has announced April deals that leave other new and used car dealers in Bucks County in their dust. All month long, buyers can take advantage of “Pick Your Payment” leasing specials on several new Mitsubishi models. Those with approved credit can enter a 24 month, 24,000 mile lease on the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan ES and choose whether to lease from $79/month, $129/month, or $189/month with zero money down – the best value. Drivers can receive a similar deal on the new 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES, choosing between $99/month, $179/month, and $199/month with no money down.



Peruzzi Mitsubishi also has great options for customers looking to buy the above models. The Lancer Sedan ES starts at only $14,995 with approved credit when rebates and discounts are applied. Available colors include Wicked White, Rally Red Metallic, and Tarmac Black Pearl. This model’s 4-cylinder 2.0L engine provides the power drivers need while attaining impressive gas mileage of 25 city and 34 highway. Four wheel drive allows the Lancer to venture across any terrain.



The dealership is the number one source for Mitsubishi Outlander in the Philadelphia area. Drivers who wish to buy the 2014 Outlander Sport ES are in luck. Factory incentives and dealer discounts bring the starting price of this stylish midsize SUV down to just $15,995. With gas mileage of 24 city and 30 highway, the Outlander Sport ES comes in Mercury Gray, Tarmac Black, White Pearl, and Laguna Blue.



Both vehicles come with Peruzzi Mitsubishi’s Forever Warranty.



Save even more when trading in. Visit Peruzzi Mitsubishi’s website to use the Value Your Trade tool to see the benefits of trading.



For more information on available cars visit Peruzzi Mitsubishi online or call 866-751-3213.



About Peruzzi Mitsubishi

Peruzzi Mitsubishi is located on 130 Lincoln Highway, Fairless Hills, PA 19030. They offer some of the lowest and best prices on used and new vehicles. In the business of offering great customer satisfaction, their expert sales people will help any customer to make the best vehicle purchase possible. Every employee working at Peruzzi Mitsubishi works hard to earn each customer’s business and looks forward to working for them. To hear more, please visit http://www.peruzzimitsubishi.com.