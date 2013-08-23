Peruzzi Mitsubishi Now Offering 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Lancer in Bucks County

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Peruzzi Mitsubishi is pleased to announce they have the new 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Lancer available at their Bucks County, PA dealership. Customers looking to purchase a new Mitsubishi Lancer in Philadelphia only have to take a short drive down I-95 to get the vehicle of their dreams. With the fall and winter seasons rolling around, many people will be looking to buy a new vehicle. So, why not purchase a 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer that includes features such as power door locks, traction control, remote trunk release, steering wheel audio controls, MP3 capabilities and more. To find out more information about the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer, visit the dealership in Bucks County or visit the company website.



Purchasing a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport in Bucks Country this summer may be a smart thing to do because the 2014 model offers more features than ever before. Customers can drive away with power steering, heated mirrors, rear defrost, automated headlights, Bluetooth connection, bucket seats and so much more. Customers can feel free to take a test drive out on the open road and feel how the Outlander Sport rides.



Not only will customers find a large inventory of pre-owned and new vehicles at the Bucks County dealership, they will also find service specials as well. This summer has been hot and many customers of Peruzzi Mitsubishi have experienced problems with their a/c. That is why the dealership is now offering an air conditioner tune-up through the end of August. For $79.95, customers will have their a/c temperature checked; drive belts inspected, a/c ducts disinfected and Freon refilled. The a/c tune up special also includes a special $25 saving on any additional a/c repairs that may be needed in the future. After having the a/c tuned-up, customers can stay cool while driving around in their new Mitsubishi Lancer or Mitsubishi Outlander Sport in Bucks County during the late days of summer.



About Peruzzi Mitsubishi

Peruzzi Mitsubishi is located on 140 Lincoln Highway, Fairless Hills, PA 19030. They offer some of the lowest and best prices on used and new vehicles. In the business of offering great customer satisfaction, their expert sales people will help any customer to make the best vehicle purchase possible. Every employee working at Peruzzi Mitsubishi works hard to earn each customer’s business and looks forward to working for them. To hear more, please visit http://www.peruzzimitsubishi.com.