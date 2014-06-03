Peruzzi Mitsubishi Now Offering a New Special on the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Peruzzi Mitsubishi, one of the leading new and used car dealers in Philadelphia, is now offering a new special on the new 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES. This deal includes up to $3000 in rebates including a $2000 factory rebate, $500 loyalty rebate, and $500 military rebate for all active military or military reserve personnel. With an internet price of just $16,764 down from MSRP $21,675, this front wheel drive SUV gets a fuel efficient 24mpg city and 30mpg highway and features a 4cyl, 2.0L engine. Don’t miss great deals on this popular, reliable vehicle.



Drivers and passengers of the Outlander Sport ES will feel like they’re both floating on air and commanding the ground beneath them. Shift seamlessly into four wheel drive for even more control on the toughest terrain imaginable. In heavy snow the Outlander Sport ES will take a minute to laugh at the weather for trying to stop it in its mighty tracks, then power through as if it were the clearest, driest day of the year.



Motor Trend posted customer reviews of this model in their April issue. Drivers comment on the superior comfort they have experienced in the car.



"After driving the Outlander for a few months I’ve noticed how comfortable I feel getting in and out of the vehicle. In a lot of smaller vehicles it’s a challenge to fall into,"



"In the Outlander’s driver’s seat I like that I’m able to bend my left leg backward and stretch it out a bit without feeling too constricted. It’s an SUV, not a sports car, so comfort is a bigger part of the equation here."



To buy the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport in Philadelphia, visit Peruzzi Mitsubishi online or call 866-751-3213.



About Peruzzi Mitsubishi

Peruzzi Mitsubishi is located on 130 Lincoln Highway, Fairless Hills, PA 19030. They offer some of the lowest and best prices on used and new vehicles. In the business of offering great customer satisfaction, their expert sales people will help any customer to make the best vehicle purchase possible. Every employee working at Peruzzi Mitsubishi works hard to earn each customer’s business and looks forward to working for them.



To hear more, please visit http://www.peruzzimitsubishi.com.