Peruzzi Mitsubishi Now Offering Specials on 2013 Mitsubishi Lancers

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- For those in the market for a new vehicle to purchase or lease, Peruzzi Mitsubishi is pleased to announce they are now offering specials for their 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer models. This sport-style sedan is fully equipped with all-wheel control, power steering, and a top-notch ventilation system with micro filter. Those drivers who purchase a 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer near Philadelphia at the Fairless Hills dealership will receive 0 percent APR financing for 66 months, plus cash bonus (if available) to make the process of purchasing a new vehicle that much better for any budget.



Advanced safety features on the product include automatic headlight control with surface lenses on the headlights, as well as two-wheel disc brakes. With power door locks, child safety locks and steering wheel audio control, this four-door sedan also includes keyless entry and tire pressure monitor to ensure the driver knows exactly when to add air to their tires, further ensuring the safety of the vehicle and the driver. For fuel purposes, the car is efficient for 25 city miles per gallon and 34 highway miles per gallon. Serving as an economical sedan, the ES trim is offered for the low price of $18,870 if ordered online.



Customers can pop into the Fairless Hills dealership—in close proximity to Newtown, Levittown, Woodbourne and Philadelphia—to embark on a test-drive and inquire on any specifications that come with the vehicle. As the 2014 model has reached the dealerships, Peruzzi Mitsubishi, a leading Mitsubishi dealer in the Philadelphia area, offers big savings off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price on a brand new 2013 model Lancer. With a beige or black interior, customers can select one of five colors for their brand new vehicle—silver, blue, gray, red, or black.



To go with a two-year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty, Mitsubishi is announcing a $2,000 factory rebate on the 2013 model of the Lancer as well in addition to Peruzzi’s already discounted price. For more information or to check on availability, please call 866-751-3213 or visit the website today.



About Peruzzi Mitsubishi

Peruzzi Mitsubishi is located on 130 Lincoln Highway, Fairless Hills, PA 19030. They offer some of the lowest and best prices on used and new vehicles. In the business of offering great customer satisfaction, their expert sales people will help any customer to make the best vehicle purchase possible. Every employee working at Peruzzi Mitsubishi works hard to earn each customer’s business and looks forward to working for them. To hear more, please visit http://www.peruzzimitsubishi.com.