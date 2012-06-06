Peruzzi Offers Certified Services for the Latest GMC and Buick Vehicles

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- Peruzzi Buick GMC serves the greater Philadelphia County, including Philadelphia, Langhorne, Trenton and Fairless Hills, with used cars and new Buick and GMC vehicles. They have the latest information on Buick & GMC vehicles that are available at Peruzzi’s Philadelphia GMC & Buick dealer. For answers to queries please view our hours and directions page to contact directly or visit and see in person. Especially if you are looking for the latest GMC and Buick models like the Buick Verano, Buick Enclave, GMC Terrain, or the GMC Acadia.



An important part of maintaining a Buick or GMC’s optimum performance is to use manufacturer recommended parts. They keep a large inventory of certified parts in stock that offer the same high quality parts that GM vehicles were originally built with. With the convenient location in Fairless Hills, PA Peruzzi is a great choice to find replacement parts in Pennsylvania.



When you need to request parts, fill out the form provided or give Peruzzi a call at (866) 526-8445.



Peruzzi’s Parts Department is always ready to be of assistance, whether its a question or an order to be placed for a new part. Placing an order is simple, using the online form or you can contact the Parts Department at (866) 526-8442 if having any additional questions.



Peruzzi is focused on one goal, which is providing routine service, maintenance, and repairs. Their certified service technicians use genuine GM parts for the vehicle whatever the service may be. If you are in the Fairless Hills or Philadelphia area looking for an oil change, tire rotation, or brake service head over to Peruzzi. The technicians are ready for all services and maintenance needs, so schedule an appointment with Peruzzi today.



Looking for a GMC or Buick dealer in the Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania area Peruzzi Buick GMC is conveniently located to serve there. To learn more or to find dealership locations that are nearest to you check out http://www.peruzzibuickgmc.com