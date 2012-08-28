Peruzzi Offers Philadelphia the Best Deals on All GMC Models

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Peruzzi Buick GMC serves the Greater Philadelphia County, including Philadelphia, Langhorne, Trenton and Fairless Hills, with the lowest deals on used cars and new Buick and GMC vehicles. Because of their great location at 156 Lincoln Highway in Fairless Hills, customers in and around Philadelphia will have easy access to stop by the dealership and check out the great deals. Customers looking for the latest GMC and Buick Models such as the Buick Verano, Enclave, GMC Terrain and GMC Acadia, will find them all in stock at Peruzzi Buick GMC.



Here is what a recent customer of Peruzzi had to say about her great experience: “On the whole, buying a car at Peruzzi was a very pleasant experience. The salesman was there for me during and after the sale. Minor issues that were not satisfactory were quickly repaired to my satisfaction. The service people were friendly, knowledgeable, and took care of things in a timely manner. They even provided a rental car and transportation when my car had to be kept overnight. I am well satisfied with the people at Peruzzi and look forward to a long and trouble free relationship with them. I would personally like to thank Stan, John, and Nick for their help with my purchase and service.”



At Peruzzi Buick GMC, their great service department has got all auto maintenance and repair needs covered for all vehicles purchased at the dealership. This also includes oil changes, tire rotations and brake services. They will all be completed to the customer’s satisfaction. Customers who visit the Peruzzi Buick GMC website can schedule an appointment with one of their friendly service technicians and they will be glad to fix any problem they have with their vehicle. For more information on the Langhorne GMC dealership, visit http://www.peruzzibuickgmc.com