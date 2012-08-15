Pervasive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:PVSW) Buyout Under Investor Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- The proposed takeover of Pervasive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:PVSW) at $8.50 per share prompted an investigation on behalf of current investors in NASDAQ:PVSW shares concerning whether the offer is unfair and undervalues the company.



Investors who purchased shares of Pervasive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:PVSW) prior to August 13, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:PVSW shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 13, 2012, Actian Corporation (“Actian”) announced that it has proposed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Pervasive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVSW) common stock for $8.50 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $154 million.



However, Pervasive Software’s performance improved lately. For instance, it reported that its Total Revenue rose from $47.22 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2009, to $49.16 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012. Additionally, shares of Pervasive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:PVSW) grew from as low as $3.45 in February 2009 to as high as $7.485 per share in June 2012.



Therefore the investigation by a law firm on behalf of NASDAQ:PVSW investors focuses on whether the Pervasive Software Inc Board of Directors will undertake adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into the transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Pervasive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:PVSW) and purchased their Pervasive Software Inc. shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com