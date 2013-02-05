Pervasive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:PVSW) Investor Alert: Lawsuit to Block Buyout by Actian Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- An investor in shares of Pervasive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:PVSW) filed a lawsuit in effort to block the proposed takeover of Pervasive Software Inc by Actian Corporation at $9.20 per NASDAQ:PVSW share.



Investors who purchased shares of Pervasive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:PVSW) prior to January 28, 2013, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:PVSW shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:PVSW stockholders arising out of the attempt to sell the company too cheaply via an unfair process.



On January 28, 2013, Pervasive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: PVSW) announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Actian Corporation in a transaction with a total value of approximately $161.9 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Pervasive’s stockholders will receive $9.20 in cash for each share of Pervasive stock they hold.



However, The plaintiff claims that the $9.20-offer is too low and undervalues the company. Indeed, shares of Pervasive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:PVSW) grew from $3.45 per share in February 2009 to as high as $9.12 per share in December 2012.



Furthermore, so the plaintiff, the process is also unfair to NASDAQ:PVSW stockholders.



Those who are current investors in Pervasive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:PVSW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



