Pervidi Adds Physical Distance Alerts to Its Paperless Inspection Solution

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Techs4Biz Corporation, a leading provider of software for managing field activities and safety inspections, announces the upcoming release of a new Physical Distance Alert feature to help companies manage physical distance requirements in the workplace due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The data collected is only held PRIVATELY by the Pervidi customer to assist if needed or to maintain audit trails.



How Does It Work?



Workers carry cost-effective mobile devices that automatically alert and register close interactions with other workers in the workplace. As workers go about their work, their dedicated Pervidi device (or their phone) continuously scans for possible other devices to connect to using Bluetooth. This unique Bluetooth ID is registered in the Pervidi app.



If a worker is subsequently reported ill, Pervidi will dramatically mitigate the risk of breakouts or site closures by immediately identifying all workers that have been in contact with that worker, thereby expediting illness and exposure investigation. All information is stored within the customer's own Pervidi database (cloud or on-premise) and is only accessible by the Pervidi customer. Only the device ID, the Worker ID, the date/time and who has come into contact with them are collected. Nothing else.



"One of the benefits of the new feature is that the information is stored within the Pervidi database and is only accessible by the Pervidi administrator. Pervidi is the only paperless safety and inspection solution that offers this powerful, useful, and private functionality," says Eitan Shibi, Chief Technology Officer at Techs4Biz



If you manage a Construction Site, Manufacturing Facility, Warehouse, Mine, Oil Exploration Facility, or any Industrial Site, a reported COVID-19 illness can cause a site shutdown. By tracking physical distancing information, companies can mitigate their risk and determine exposure to their workforce in a timely manner.



"Pervidi doesn't require mobile/cell service, GPS or Internet connectivity and doesn't use Google or Apple to monitor the workforce," says Mr. Shibi.



About Techs4Biz Corporation

Since 1999, Techs4Biz has been implementing Pervidi Paperless Inspection and Safety applications within various organizations, business models and processes. Pervidi enables a shift in focus from paper-based administrative tasks to improved management and informed decision making.



