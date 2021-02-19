New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market.



Market Size – USD 15.23 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – The booming infrastructure industry.



The global pervious pavement market is forecast to reach USD 23.15 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization will also drive the demand for pervious pavement during the forecast period.



The Global Pervious Pavement Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Pervious Pavement market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are BASF SE; Balfour Beatty PLC; Cemex; Boral Ltd.; Chaney Enterprises; Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.; LafargeHolcim Ltd.; CRH PLC; UltraTech Cement Ltd., and Raffin Construction Company Sika AG; among others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Pervious Pavement market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Pervious Pavement market is split into:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Hydrological

- Structural



Material type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Pervious Concrete

- Permeable Interlocking Concrete Pavers (PICP)

- Porous Asphalt

- Others



End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Floors

- Hardscape

- Others



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Among the material types, the pervious concrete accounts for the largest market share of ~35% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to grow further with the highest rate of 5.9% during the forecast period. Pervious concrete provides high porosity, which makes it suitable for various concrete flatwork purposes. Pervious concrete is one of the most sustainable and environment-friendly construction elements. They decrease the overflow of rainwater from the paved areas. Moreover, it also reduces the operational costs and infrastructure expenses, thus making it the most economical choice of material for the construction of pavements.



- Some applications of pervious concrete pavement include light traffic areas, parking areas, pedestrian walkways, greenhouses, residential streets, and decks of tennis courts, swimming pool, patios, & drains.



- The European region held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, owing to the region's rapid expenditure in construction and infrastructure, particularly in UK, Germany, and France. Moreover, the region is more focused on research and development of sustainable, energy-efficient, and environmentally-friendly technologies in the construction industry, which will escalate the demand for pervious pavement throughout the forecast period.



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Pervious Pavement market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



