Pest Control Birmingham AL Company Offers Discount to Military Members

Pelham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Termites are every homeowner’s nightmare—they are often referred to as “silent destroyers” because homeowners are not aware of their existence until damage is done. Thankfully, termite infestations can be eradicated with the help of pest control companies, such as Vulcan Termite and Pest Control, Inc.



Since 1965, Vulcan Termite and Pest Control, Inc. has been the number one source for Pest Control Birmingham AL. The company’s Pest Control technicians are committed to providing their customers with the most effective services to help protect homes and health. They specialize in three types of customized services: one time or special visits, for specific pest problems; quarterly pest control every 90 days, designed for busy customers; and monthly/bi-monthly pest control, created for residential or commercial customers.



Recently, Vulcan Termite and Pest Control, Inc. announced their decision to offer $100 off new termite extermination contracts to any military member. Their decision was made in honor of Don Trimble, manager of the company’s Termite Division, who recently retired from the Alabama Air National Guard after working the Administrator of the 117th Medical Groups Health Services. He retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after a service period that spanned 39 years and eight months, beginning December 7, 1972 and ending on August 17, 2012.



To take advantage of the new offer, clients can set up an appointment through the company’s website. Setup is very simple, as clients need only fill out a few fields of personal information and specify a date that a Termite Treatment Birmingham technician should visit. Clients can call Vulcan Termite and Pest Control, Inc.’s office to schedule an appointment, as well.



Vulcan Termite and Pest Control, Inc. encourages clients to ask any questions they may have concerning the company’s services. Knowledgeable staff members can help to answer any questions raised, especially about special offers related to the business’ Birmingham Mosquito Control and other termite extermination services.



About Vulcan Termite and Pest Control, Inc.

Vulcan Termite and Pest Control, Inc. was established in 1965 and is one of the largest family owned and operated termite and pest control companies in Alabama. The company’s highly trained technicians provide professional and courteous termite and pest control services for both residential and commercial customers. Vulcan Termite and Pest Control, Inc. retains a Board Certified Entomologist who regularly updates their training and keeps them up-to-date with the latest termite and pest control strategies. The company is a member of the Nation pest Management Association and the Better Business Bureau, among others. For more information, please visit http://www.vulcantermite.com