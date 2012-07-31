Pest Control Chandler, Arizona Company Sexton Pest Control Offers Tips on Getting Rid of Spiders

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- As anyone who lives in the Phoenix metropolitan area knows quite well, the spiders that home and business owners often contend with are not small, harmless arachnids.



Spiders in the desert southwest tend to be large, scary-looking, and often venomous. For example, is not unheard of for people who live in the Sonoran desert to encounter tarantulas roaming free in their homes.



The owners of Sexton Pest Control, a Chandler, Arizona area company, understand how disconcerting and even frightening it can be to come face to face with spiders in the home. That is why the pest control Chandler company has written an article filled with advice and tips that will help people get rid of the 8-legged visitors.



Although many people might be tempted to go with the “throw a shoe and run” method of spider elimination, the pest control Gilbert company notes that being educated about how spiders act and how people can safely eliminate them is half the battle.



“Placing glue boards in certain entry points that lead to the outside of the home is one good way to stop spiders from coming in your home,” the article advised, noting that checking all closets and dark spaces frequently can help prevent people from being surprised by these creepy crawlies.



For people who do encounter a tarantula in their home, the pest control Mesa company suggests staying away from the spider, keeping in mind that tarantulas typically display certain behaviors before they bite people or pets.



“Before biting, tarantulas may signal their intention to attack by rearing up into a ‘threat posture’, which may involve raising their prosoma and lifting their front legs into the air, spreading and extending their fangs, and sometimes making a loud hissing by stridulating,” the article from the pest control Scottsdale company explained, adding that the tarantula’s next step, short of biting, may be to slap down on the intruder with their raised front legs.



As the tip sheet noted, if that response fails to deter the attacker, the tarantulas of the Americas may next turn away and flick urticating hairs toward the pursuing predator. If the tarantula cannot then leave the scene entirely, or if it feel trapped, its final response may also be to whirl suddenly and bite.



Although some tarantulas are known to give “dry bites,” a defense bite that does not include pumping any venom into a person or pet, these bites can still be painful.



As the tip sheet noted, getting rid of spiders can be a tricky process. When all else fails and people continue to have issues with arachnids, they can always trust the professionals at Sexton Pest Control to keep their homes spider-free all year long.



About Sexton Pest Control

