Pest Control in Milwaukee Reaches a New Level of Excellence with Plunkett's Preventative Treatment

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Now that summer is coming to a close and winter is on its way, pest insects and rodents will soon be seeking shelter inside homes, which is why people should prepare for the changing season by calling Plunkett’s, the best pest control in Milwaukee. Asian lady beetles, box elder bugs, crickets, cluster flies, spiders, cockroaches, mice, rats and more will all soon be making their way inside, but Plunkett’s has the tools and the knowledge necessary to head them off before they set up for winter in homes.



The experienced staff at Plunkett’s understands that the best way to solve a pest problem is to prevent it from happening in the first place, which is why they are now offering exterior pest control treatments that reduce outside populations before they have the opportunity to enter peoples’ homes. This strategy not only protects against infestation, it is also an ecologically friendly way of eliminating pests and protects human and animal health by limiting the number of chemicals being used indoors. Exterior pest control includes a thorough structural review of the home, which is used to determine where pests are likely to enter, followed by a process of sealing cracks and plugging holes.



Family owned and operated since 1915, Plunkett’s is the oldest and most trusted of all exterminators in Milwaukee WI. The highly-trained technicians at Plunkett’s are career professionals whose average tenure with the company is 17 years. At the beginning of their careers, each employee undergoes an intensive four week training program, followed by a four to six week on the job training period before they can become licensed. Another reason why Plunkett’s is recognized as the best Milwaukee pest control service is because they employ a full-time entomologist who specializes in correctly identifying pests so they can be dealt with in the most effective and efficient ways possible.



About Plunkett’s Pest Control

Plunkett’s Pest Control is not the exterminating company of old. They are a team of pest control professionals serving 10 Upper Midwest states. Plunkett’s Pest Control utilizes the latest eco-friendly pest control practices and takes pride in resolving every detail of their customers’ household pest problems, caring for their customers’ family, health and sanity as Plunkett’s would for themselves. Plunkett's Pest Control has one of the largest, and most experienced, bed bug treatment fleets in the nation. For more information, please visit http://www.plunketts.net.