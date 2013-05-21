Pest Control London Company Empire Pest Control Launches Its Redesigned and User-Friendly Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Empire Pest Control (EPC), a pest control London area company that is dedicated to helping eradicate a variety of insects and other pests from their clients’ homes and offices, has just launched its completely redesigned website. The updated site is now easier than ever for customers to use, and features an incredibly handy “pest identification” feature that can help people determine what sort of creature or critter may be crawling around their home or business.



In addition, the London pest control company has just updated its fleet of vehicles with the new Citroen Berlingo models, and EPC is also branching out into more environmentally-friendly forms of pest control.



Since the day EPC opened for business, it has strived to help provide its customers with the best and most thorough pest control in London. Whether a home or business owner has found rats living in the attic, poisonous spiders in a storage area, or pigeon nests that need to be removed, the friendly and knowledgeable team from EPC is ready and willing to help. In addition, for anyone who is looking for bed bug control London area EPC can find and eliminate infestations of any size.



“EPC adopts a consultative approach to customer needs, we propose solutions based on the situation at the local level rather than taking a ‘single solution suits all’ approach,” an article on the wasp nest removal London company’s website explained, adding that commercial pest control is a science that requires a company to come up with solutions based on their knowledge of insect and animal species, behavioural patterns, infestation rates, natural predators and likely recurrence levels.



“Our staff are fully trained specialists and will be able to manage with access problems which include difficult to get to locations.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Empire Pest Control is welcome to visit the website — which was redesigned by Brentwood Web Design, a leading SEO company in Essex — at any time. There, they can read about the variety of pest control and bed bug treatment in London services that are available.



About Empire Pest Control

Empire Pest Control gives their customers an extensive range of pest control services and products to help them eradicate unwanted pests from their home or office. EPC advises their clients on how to prevent pests from gaining access back into a home or office. The company puts in place one-off treatments and contract work to commercial and domestic customers. EPC can supply electronic and anti-perching systems for pigeons, including netting. The company’s target is to deal with clients’ requests within 24 hours from the time of their call. For more information, please visit http://www.empirepestcontrol.co.uk