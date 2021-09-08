Pest Control Market Overview, Market Size and Top Industry Players

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2021 -- The overall pest control market is projected to grow from USD 22.7 billion in 2021 to USD 29.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. The rise in the popularity of pest control solutions can be attributed to the increasing scope of urbanization in developing markets and the emergence of megacities, which host over 15-20 million residents. Markets such as China and India are among the key markets targeted by pest control service providers and pesticide suppliers due to their high population density and a large middle-class population that is adopting pest control services in the region.



By mode of application, the traps segment is the fastest growing segment in the pest control market during the forecast period



Traps are among the oldest forms of pest control and can be used to control certain forms of insects as well as wildlife pests. The different types of traps include glue traps, rat traps, mesh, mousetraps, cages, and snare traps. Traps are among the more popular solutions as they are inexpensive and can often be used multiple times. While most of these traps require manual handling, there have been developments with respect to a newer generation of traps that employ a higher degree of digital components. Modern rodent management systems such as the Rodent Monitoring System (RMS) from Bayer incorporates radio signals and server commands that inform the facility manager when a rodent is caught.



By control method, software & services segment is the fastest growing segment in the pest control market during the forecast period



The software & services segment plays an integral part in digital pest control solutions while implementing platforms and executing activities related to them. These services include consulting, integration, and support and maintenance, which are required to deploy, execute, and maintain pest control. AI and IoT are trending technologies that help improve smart pest monitoring and control. One of the key software & service providers is Rentokil, which offers PestConnect that includes a range of IoT-enabled pest-control devices that allows the monitoring of food processing facilities with maximum efficiency and minimum effort. According to one of the primaries conducted in Bayer CropScience, India, "The use of advanced information technologies and connected traps are among the new solutions offered by companies such as the Bayer Rodent Monitoring System.



Increasing rates of urbanization and growing middle-class population drive pest control demand in residential applications.



The pest control market is segmented on the basis of application into commercial, residential, livestock, industrial, and others. The residential segment is witnessing a surge in demand for pest control services for the containment of cockroaches, bed bugs, mosquitoes, and termites. Dust control is recommended for residential areas and home applications. Baits are also used for indoor and outdoor applications in residential areas. Also, insecticide aerosols are recommended for small buildings or nearby areas. The common forms of pests found in the residential areas include rodents, cockroaches, termites, bed bugs, ticks, lice, and wildlife pests such as raccoons, opossums, moles, and gophers. The available solutions for residential areas include chemical spraying, baits, and aerosols. In cases of high levels of infestation, fumigation is used to exterminate the pests.



The key service providers in this market include Terminix (US), Ecolab (US), Anticimex (Sweden), Rollins Inc. (US), Rentokil Initial Plc (UK), and RATSENSE (Singapore). The pesticide suppliers in the pest control market include Bayer CropScience (Germany), BASF (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan), Adama (Israel), FMC Corporation (US), Corteva Agriscience (US), PelGar International (UK), and Bell Laboratories (US). These players are undertaking strategies such as new product developments and launches and divestments to improve their market positions and extend their competitive advantage.



