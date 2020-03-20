New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Pest Control Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Pest Control Market accounted for over ~US$ 20.08 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players:

FMC Global Specialty Solutions, Ecolab, Bell Labs., Industrial Fumigant Company LLC., Bayer AG, Safeguard Chemical Corporation, Rentokil Initial plc, Woodstream Corporation, Rollins, Inc., BASF SE, and others.



The growth of the pest control market are often attributed to many factors, like low cost of pesticides, effectiveness, simple application, and availability of insecticides. Moreover, primary demand for insecticides in agriculture for crop protection, and regular pest control services in commercial & residential buildings have further added to the demand for pest control products worldwide. Furthermore, favorable government regulations and growing specialise in agriculture to reinforce crop production among emerging countries is anticipated to drive the expansion of the pest control market.



Pest Control Market Segmentation:

Pest Control Market By Type

-Biological

-Chemical

-Mechanical



Pest Control Market By Pest Type:

-Insects

-Rodents

-Termites



Pest Control Market By Application:

-Agriculture

-Commercial

-Industrial

-Residential



Pest Control Market by Region:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia –Pacific

-Rest of world



