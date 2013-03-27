Pest Control Petaling Jaya Alert: New Report Presents Compelling Evidence on New Pest Control Service

Selangor, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Pest Control Petaling Jaya has officially put the pest control service industry on notice: getting rid of pest, such as rodents, and insects is now faster, easier and more affordable than ever before.



As Alex Tan added, “Our pest control service has gone the pest control industry one better. Where most companies in this market charge high prices and lack of prompt service, our mobile pest control field team provides elimination of infestation on their very first visit.



Pest Control Petaling Jaya had identified several key steps most important to helping homes, businesses, and factories when it comes to pest infestation. These are steps that any premise owners should undertake before calling any pest control companies.



Step 1: Identify- Know what pest you are dealing with is the first stage to solving the problem. Pest control and elimination will identify what species of pest is in the house.



Step 2: Educate - Once the pest has been identified, you will want to learn everything you can about the little creature. Find out about breeding habits and cycles to prepare you for additional potential problems. Learn what types of foods or liquids the creature is attracted to so you can limit access to the source of attraction. You will also want to find out how the creature is getting into your home in order to seal up further entry from other similar pests. When you know the habits of the pest, you will learn better ways to handle the invasion.



Step 3: Control - Once you have educated yourself on the habits of your uninvited house guest, you will better understand whether or not it is a problem which can be handled as a homeowner or will need to call in the professionals. Non-chemical solutions may be the best to attempt first hand like sealing pest entry points, clean areas where the pests were seen or setting traps or non-chemical baits to rid your home of the intruders.



Pest Control Petaling Jaya aims to deliver the highest level of service and at the same time, be an environmental friendly pest control service to the Petaling Jaya community. For a free consultation and on-site inpection, kindly contact Alex Tan at +6017 3352300 or write in to support@pestcontrolpetalingjaya.com.



