Pest Control Phoenix AZ Experts Alliance Pest Management Provides Bed Bug Removal Information

Phoenix is ranked in the top 30 municipal areas for bed bug activity in the country. In light of the severity of the problem in the area, Alliance Pest Management has recently begun an information campaign to help residents understand and deal with the problem. The pest control Scottsdale experts have been helping residential and commercial customers get rid of pesky critters and dangerous insects for over 20 years. The company uses an array of the latest pest control techniques and offers a comprehensive assortment of pest control services to get rid of common household pests.



“Working with qualified and experienced Phoenix pest control companies like Alliance Pest Management can save money, time and frustration in dealing with bed bug infestation and other pests,” said Alliance Pest Management President Paul Kozluk. “However, we felt that it was important to help inform the community and offer suggestions for those interested in undertaking the complex process of ridding their homes of the problem themselves.”



After detailing exactly what bed bugs are, the information campaign explains to homeowners that once a bed bug is through feeding on a “blood host,” they don’t need food for months. They hide in all types of furniture, clothing, wall voids, draperies and carpet seams until they need to feed again.



Since bed bugs are not localized to mattresses and bed springs, Alliance suggests thoroughly vacuuming and steaming all contaminated areas including furnishing, flooring, walls and draperies in the contaminated area. Put all fabric and clothing into a clothes dryer and run until the temperature reaches approximately 120 degrees for one or two minutes to kill the bed bugs and their eggs. Finally, apply the correct pesticide materials in the contaminated area with follow-up treatments at necessary intervals.



The bed bug control professionals at Alliance Pest Management have over two decades of experience eradicating bed bugs in Phoenix. The highly experienced company uses a state-of-the-art technology to remove bed bugs from anywhere in the home. “This can be a complex, time consuming and expensive process for the non-professional,” said Kozluk. “That is why we suggest giving us a call to get it done quickly, safely and at a low cost.” For more information and a complimentary inspection, please visit http://alliancepestmanagementaz.com/



About Alliance Pest Management

