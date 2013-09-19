Pest Control Services from Expert Technicians

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- London, United Kingdom – Pests like cockroaches, ants, fleas, flies, termites, moths, rodents, rats, wasps, foxes, etc. are the most common types that invade many homes and offices in London. There is no way one can control the way these pests enter into homes and offices. They can crawl along the water pipes; enter through the sewage lines or heating ducts, small cracks, opening in the walls, floors, windows, doorways, through shopping bags, suitcases and many more unimaginable ways. And once they find a comfortable place, these pests start infesting further more.



Pest Control Elite offers pest control services after a detailed inspection and analysis of the premises. Accordingly they propose a treatment specific to the infestation or the analysis. It is always better to get rid of pests in the initial stages itself. Once the infestation starts they cannot be controlled and it takes multiple sessions to get rid of pests. Pests such as termites need to be controlled in the initial stages because they are capable of weakening the strongest structures. There are pests such as fleas which when bite pets and humans at home leave them with small, red, itchy bumps. Other pests cause allergic reactions, eczema and asthma as well.



Pest Control Elite offers traditional pest control London services such as poisoned baits; snap traps, glue boards for mice and rats; pesticides for termites, dust mites, fleas, ants, cockroaches and so on. Customers are also offered free advice on preventative measures that are extremely effective. Measures such as improving the drainage system, improving ventilation, repairing cracks or crevices in walls, repairing water lacks, installing chimney caps, physical barriers, pruning tree branches, etc. would help in pest control to a great extent. Pest Control Elite offers all kinds of residential, commercial and industrial pest control services.



To know more about pest control services visit website http://www.pestcontrolinlondon.org



About Pest Control Elite

Pest Control Elite, http://www.pestcontrolinlondon.org based in London is a company that offers pest control services to the good citizens of London. They conduct a quick survey of the premises along with an in-depth analysis only after which they start their jobs. The highly qualified, trained and certified technicians offer pest control assistance within a short notice period.



Media Contact

Nathaniel Johnson – Pest Control Elite

Address: 152-160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX

Phone: 0203-475-2959

Email: support@pestcontrolinlondon.org

Website URL: http://www.pestcontrolinlondon.org/