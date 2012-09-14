Pest Control Westchester NY Company Regal Pest Management Releases Recipe for Homemade Bug Spray

Edgewater, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Thanks to the long and hot summer, many parts of the country are currently overrun with mosquitoes. Both children and adults can be seen sporting several itchy red welts—a sure sign that at least one mosquito has been visiting them recently. Although most people want to find a way to get rid of the pesty insects that can cause such uncomfortable bites, many are hesitant to use commercial bug sprays that often contain harmful ingredients.



The staff at the pest control Westchester NY company Regal Pest Management understands both how uncomfortable and itchy mosquito bites can be, as well as the concerns many people have about bug repellents. That is why the company recently released a recipe for a homemade personal bug spray that is natural, safe and effective.



As the article, which was written by a representative from the exterminator Westchester NY company noted, one of the best things about the homemade bug spray is that it does not contain N,N-Diethyl-m-toluamide, or DEET, which is one of the most commonly used ingredients in store-bought bug sprays meant for personal use.



DEET, which is used to repel rather than exterminate insects, is used by approximately one-third of the people in the United States each year, the article noted. Although it has been approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, DEET is a proven eye irritant and may lead to rashes, blisters or sores when applied to the skin.



Additionally, the article by the pest control Westchester company noted, DEET has been linked to neurological problems; according to the EPA, there are at least 18 different cases of children who have suffered from adverse neurological effects after using the chemical. In addition, two adults have died after using DEET.



As the article by the Westchester pest control company also noted, DEET has been found to have a negative impact on wildlife and water sources both during production and use. For example, DEET is toxic to birds and aquatic life—which is especially frightening since it has been found in approximately 75 percent of water sources in the United States.



The natural bug spray that Regal Pest Management recommends is DEET free and can be made right at home for very little money. First, fill a small spray bottle with half distilled or boiled water and half witch hazel. Next, add one-half teaspoon of vegetable glycerin. Then, add 30 to 50 drops of essential oils. The more oils that are added, the stronger-smelling the bug spray will be. Common choices and combinations of essential oils include clove, lavender, citronella, lemongrass, tea tree, rosemary, and eucalyptus. People can experiment to see what combination of oils has the best aroma and works the best for them.



About Regal Pest Management

Regal Pest Management provides commercial, industrial, and residential pest control to businesses and homes. The company’s services are tailored to its customers’ specific pest control needs whether they are looking for year round protection or a onetime service. Regal Pest Management has New York pest control programs for all different types of residences from apartments and condos to single family and multi-family homes. The company also offers pest control for food processing facilities, restaurants, schools, office buildings and many other types of commercial locations. For more information, please visit http://www.regalpest.net