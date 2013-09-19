Pest Controller Expands Services in the Houston and Austin Areas

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Residential, commercial, hospitality, and other customers now have more options as Pest Management, Inc. has announced the expansion of its Houston and Austin service areas. Houston pest control features service from highly trained and certified professionals who can eradicate bed bugs and tackle other problems such as ant, microbe, and animal infestations.



The company employs professionals knowledgeable about the requirements of animal control Houston . This region has a humid, subtropical climate ideal for bugs, animals, and other pests to become a problem. Through use of its K-9 bed bug inspection and pest control system, the company has developed an effective way to locate and eliminate bed bugs from the home.



When it comes to animal control Austin clients benefit from the company’s due diligence in treating and managing any pest problem. In addition, it is up to date on the latest techniques and protocols. The bed bugs Houston has been plagued by are no match for Pest Management, Inc.’s innovative system.



For anyone who wants not just to control but kill bed bugs Austin is now served by an expanding force in this industry. The company also seeks to educate its customers on how its techniques work. Informative online videos and articles give detailed information. For maps of the local areas in Texas served, see the regional service section of its website.



The company provides pest control Austin services to homes, businesses, and investment properties. Even during the most active times for pests, the spring and summer, it can provide thorough eradications anywhere in its service areas. Service is also provided throughout Dallas, San Antonio, Mississippi, and Louisiana.



To learn more about Pest Management, Inc. and its expanding service areas to kill bugs and more, go to www.pestmanagementinc.com



About Pest Management, Inc.

Pest Management, Inc. employs unique methods to eradicate bed bugs, pests, and more throughout Houston, Austin, and other parts of Texas. Each employee is highly trained in understanding the client’s unique problem, spending time eradicating or controlling it, and following the correct protocols. The company uses the K-9 detection method for bed bugs and was the first in Texas to use thermal heat to kill them.