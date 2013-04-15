PestBusters Launches Environmentally Friendly Termite and Bedbug Treatment

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Current records disclose the number of insect infestations has increased by 11 percent during the last 3 years with termites and bedbugs being the most commonly reported cases. Recent statistics indicate termites are responsible for $10 billion in structural damage, up from $5 billion annually, only 3 years ago. Bedbug infestations have risen more than 70 percent during this same 3 year time frame. In an effort to help reduce these numbers and assist the public in the prevention of pest invasions, PestBusters has launched their new lines of pre-construction termite control technology and bedbug specific pesticides.



Angela Toh of PestBusters stated, "Termites are naturally drawn to wood due to its cellulose and moisture content. For termite control, we offer two extremely effective products. Optigard, a chemical treatment that is diluted with water, is applied to the soil on which a structure will be built before construction begins. As the pesticide seeps into the ground, termites receive traces of the chemicals. Since the dosage of the chemicals does not kill the exposed termites immediately, they will return to their colony and pass along the pesticide, eventually eliminating the entire colony. Our other termite prevention option is Trithor. This is a unique product that forms a physical barrier against these insects while simultaneously eradicating them. Trithor is both effective and environmentally friendly."



Toh continued, "Bedbugs have been proven to be the most difficult pests to annihilate. Because of their small size, they are able to hide in even the tiniest of crevices. They are attracted to humans because of the carbon dioxide and body heat we produce. We recommend that no items be removed from a home prior to bed bugs treatment. Our staff will inspect loose items, such as clothing and bedding, and will place them in garbage bags to be stored away during the treatment process. We use a combination of aerosol spray and a pesticide formulated specifically for bedbugs. Following treatment, all items previously placed in trash bags should be washed in hot water before being used. We also offer a preventative maintenance program for bedbug control."



About PestBusters

Founded in 1991, PestBusters constantly strives to set new standards within the pest control industry. Each member of their staff is thoroughly trained in pest management techniques, as well as courtesy and customer relations. They conform to all regulations concerning the use of pesticides and practice the use of biodegradable products. It is the mission of PestBusters to provide quality pest management services and exemplary customer satisfaction.