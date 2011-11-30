‘Pestorecipe.org’ Features a Variety of Recipes Made With the Tasty Sauce, Perfect for the Holidays

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2011 -- With the holiday season coming up fast, a lot of people are thinking about trying some new recipes to serve to their family and any company that might be stopping by for dinner. Italian dishes are always a popular choice, with their rich flavors and many varieties.



Some Italian recipes call for pesto—a delicious sauce that originated in the Liguria region of Italy. Typically made with crushed basil, garlic, pine nuts, a grated hard cheese and olive oil, the sauce adds a delicious zip to dishes. With its vibrant green color—although a red version can also be made with sun dried tomatoes—pesto fits in perfectly with the color scheme of Christmas and would be a welcome and tasty addition to holiday dinners.



A website has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its wide variety of Italian recipes, many of which feature pesto as one of the ingredients. Pestorecipe.org also includes articles that detail the history of the sauce, how to make it from scratch, and how it can be a very versatile addition to many Italian recipes, as well as other dishes.



“Pesto is a famous, tasty, yet easy to make sauce and there are plenty of variations,” an article on http://www.pestorecipe.org explained, adding that pesto is much more than just pasta sauce and is extremely easy to use when cooking.



“We have complete dishes, much more than just Pasta, carefully reviewed cooking tips and tricks, which can ensure that you are going to be the next excellent Pesto Chef to ask when it comes to exceptional dishes.”



Using the website is fun and user-friendly; the only difficult part might be deciding which delicious recipe to try first! Simply log onto the home page and begin browsing through the many recipes and educational articles that are on the website. The top of the home page includes category tabs including “About Pesto,” “All Recipes,” “Ingredients” and more.



For example, the newest of the Italian recipes on the website is for wild boar stew with porcini mushrooms, which also features red wine, tomato sauce, carrot, onion, and juniper berries. For cooks looking for pesto-based recipes, Pesto Salmon and Pesto Chicken are both outstanding and delicious choices.



Visitors to the website are also encouraged to write and share their own recipes using the tasty green sauce.



About Pestorecipe.org

Pesteorecipe.org is the result of a personal project by the two literature students: Alessandro D'amaro and Daniel Miller. The website was created about 2 years ago during a student exchange between the two students from the Universities of Sienna and Chicago. Making the site was as much fun for them as cooking all the food within an American environment. For more information, please visit http://www.pestorecipe.org