Pet and Home Owners Gain New Freedom Using House Sitters Worldwide

Pet and home owners everywhere have always faced the same challenge when they travel – how to care for their homes and beloved pets. Many pet owners never travel because they refuse to leave their pets in the care of others, while many other pet owners use house sitters to allow them to travel with less worry, expense and effort.



Since pets are often considered members of the family, kennel boarding is not an option for most pet owners, who won’t subject their loved ones to a caged stay of any duration. Bringing pets along for travel is often not realistic, especially when there are old, large, or multiple pets involved.



“We have not put our two pets in a kennel for many years,” says Nancy and Jerry Kamens of Arlington, Virginia, who now use house sitters. “Our dog does much better at home in familiar surroundings.”



“I would not be able to travel if I had no-one to come to my home to care for my pets,” says R. Guttman of Chicago, Illinois. “My cats have never been out of the house and one is claustrophobic and cannot be in a cage.”



Animal experts also see the benefits. “Dogs are creatures of habit and are very emotionally connected to their home environment,” says Francine Miller, a canine behavior specialist. “It is always preferable to keep them in their home environment and in their normal routine to minimize stress.”



Guttman and the Kamens are among the nearly 50,000 home owners registered on www.housecarers.com, which has been matching home owners and sitters since 2000. These owners are part of a large and growing segment of home owners enjoying the care and cost advantages of using pet-loving house sitters, who care for homes, pets, and even larger animals such as horses and llamas. Sometimes they care for injured or dying pets and help avert robberies and home disasters related to gas leaks, power outages, etc.



“The popularity of housesitting is growing rapidly and the demand for housesits is often greater than the supply,” says Ian White, the founder and owner of HouseCarers. “Many house sitting websites have popped up recently, but the key is to create a secure environment for both parties to make a personalized match.”



House sitters on www.housecarers.com receive no money for caring for homes, only accommodation. Home owners on the site pay no fees at all to connect with sitters.



“Housesitting is all about mutual benefit,” adds White. “And making new friends from around the world.”



