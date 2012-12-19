Pet Care in Malaysia - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Pet Care in Malaysia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- The higher rate of pet ownership and stronger bonding between pet owners and their pets contributed to the improved performance in pet care in Malaysia during 2011. As more Malaysians treat their pets as fully-fledged family members, demand is rising for premium pet food and pet products. The higher tendency towards the use of prepared pet food due to the added convenience and balanced nutrition offered by prepared pet food also boosted sales of pet food during the year. In addition, the rising...
Euromonitor International's Pet Care in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Pet Care: Global Industry Guide
- Other Pet Care in the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Countries - Market Overview and Forecasts to 2014
- Pet Care in Japan
- Pet Care in Switzerland
- Pet Care in the United States
- Pet Care in India
- Pet Care in Japan
- Pet Care in Canada
- Pet Care in Germany
- Pet Care in Europe