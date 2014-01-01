Pet Care in Thailand - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Pet care recorded healthy growth over the review period. Pets become popular as a companion for Thai people. Thais are also increasingly aware of pets' health and wellness and demand more convenience when feeding their pets. Intensive competition is observed in dog food and cat food while it is less intense in other pet food. A certain degree of price competition results in a gradual unit price increase. The mid-priced segment remains the largest, and performs impressively in 2013.
Euromonitor International's Pet Care in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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