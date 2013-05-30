Pet Care in the United Arab Emirates - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Pet care in the United Arab Emirates recorded healthy current value and volume growth throughout the review period. Just as the number of households in the country increased so has the United Arab Emirates' pet population and sales of pet care products. Nevertheless, current value growth slowed down in 2009 as a result of the economic crisis and the consequent departure of many expatriate workers, who continue to be the main purchasers of pet care products in the Emirates.
Euromonitor International's Pet Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
